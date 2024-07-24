x
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Anjali in the streets of New York
Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Home > Movie News

Is Nagarjuna taking up a Negative Role?

Published on July 24, 2024

Is Nagarjuna taking up a Negative Role?

Is Nagarjuna taking up a Negative Role?
There are strong ongoing reports that King Nagarjuna has been roped in as the lead antagonist in Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie that commenced shoot recently. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film discusses about gold mafia and is a high voltage action drama. The discussions have been going on for a long time and the recent reports say that Nag has given his nod. Rajinikanth plays a gangster in this action drama and Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Kishore Kumar, Reba Monica John will be seen in other prominent roles.

Also Read : Nagarjuna lines up a film for Akhil?

Coolie is also planned on a high budget and it will have a pan-Indian release next year. Anirudh scores the music and background score for Coolie and Sun Pictures are the producers. There are reports that Rajinikanth will be taking Rs 150 crores remuneration for the film. He is done with the shoot of Vettaiyan and the film will have a Diwali release this year.

Next Sakshi and YSRCP’s Confused Reaction to Sops for AP in Union Budget Previous Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s surprise in Mr Bachchan
