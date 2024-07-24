Is Nagarjuna taking up a Negative Role?

Spread the love

There are strong ongoing reports that King Nagarjuna has been roped in as the lead antagonist in Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie that commenced shoot recently. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film discusses about gold mafia and is a high voltage action drama. The discussions have been going on for a long time and the recent reports say that Nag has given his nod. Rajinikanth plays a gangster in this action drama and Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Kishore Kumar, Reba Monica John will be seen in other prominent roles.

Coolie is also planned on a high budget and it will have a pan-Indian release next year. Anirudh scores the music and background score for Coolie and Sun Pictures are the producers. There are reports that Rajinikanth will be taking Rs 150 crores remuneration for the film. He is done with the shoot of Vettaiyan and the film will have a Diwali release this year.