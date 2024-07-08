x
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Beetroot Health Benefits
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Jigra show time
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Home > Movie News > Nagarjuna lines up a film for Akhil?

Nagarjuna lines up a film for Akhil?

After the disastrous performance of Agent, Akhil Akkineni hasn’t announced or signed any new film. He has been in talks with a debutant Anil Kumar for a high-budget periodic drama and UV Creations are backing this film. As the production house is occupied with the shoot of Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara, Akhil’s project got pushed. The pre-production work of the film has been happening from some time. Akkineni fans have been criticising Nagarjuna for not producing Akhil’s film and for not setting up the right film for Akhil.

As per the ongoing buzz, Nagarjuna is in plans to produce a project on Annapurna Studios and the film has Akhil Akkineni playing the lead role. Murali Kishor Abburu who last directed Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha with Kiran Abbavaram will direct this film. Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha ended up as a decent grosser in the final run. Nagarjuna was impressed with the narration of Murali Kishor and he gave his nod. The filming starts this year and an official announcement will be made very soon.

