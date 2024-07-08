x
Home > Movie News > Telugu beauty in Tillu Cube?

Telugu beauty in Tillu Cube?

Published on July 8, 2024

Telugu beauty in Tillu Cube?

DJ Tillu turned out to be a super hit and Siddhu Jonnalagadda could repeat the magic in the sequel titled Tillu Square. The movie minted massive money and the makers announced the third installment for the film which is titled Tillu Cube. The filming starts next year after Siddhu Jonnalagadda is done with his current projects. As per the ongoing buzz, Telugu beauty Priyanka Jawalkar is in consideration to play the leading lady in the film. Neha Shetty is the leading lady in the first part and Anupama Parameshwaran played the heroine in the second part of Tillu franchise.

Both the actresses showed off their glamorous side and the films had a bunch of steamy romantic episodes. Priyanka Jawalkar has been struggling for the right film and she hasn’t signed any new film from a long time. She even lost weight and her recent photoshoots presented her in a hotter avatar. Tillu Cube will be a golden opportunity if Priyanka Jawalkar signs the project. Sithara Entertainments will produce Tillu Cube and an announcement is expected by the end of this year.

