Ram Charan has excellent screen presence: Shankar

The grand pre-release event of Indian 2 took place in Hyderabad last night and Shankar along with Kamal Haasan, Siddharth and SJ Suryah attended the event. Everyone has been eagerly waiting for the update of Ram Charan’s Game Changer that is directed by Shankar. Charan wrapped up his shoot completely and the pending portions of the shoot will be completed next month. During his speech, Shankar said that Ram Charan has excellent screen presence.

“I have been waiting to do a straight film for the Telugu audience from a long time. It is turning true through Game Changer. Ram Charan’s portions are completed. He has an excellent screen presence. He has a controlled power which can blast at any time. You can see that in the film. I am very happy to work with Ram Charan and we have 10-15 days of shoot. We will soon lock the double positive and it will be ready for the release soon” told Shankar. He also thanked all the actors and technicians who worked for the film.

Game Changer features Ram Charan in a dual role as a father and son. Kiara Advani is the leading lady and Thaman is the music composer. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers and the film will hit the screens this year.