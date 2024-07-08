x
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Beetroot Health Benefits
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Jigra show time
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Ram Charan has excellent screen presence: Shankar

Nara Rohit gets Engaged
TDP Office Attack Case: AP Government Hands Over Investigation to CID
Amendments on Liquor Prices in Andhra Pradesh
‘Sarangapani Jathakam’: Christmas week release confirmed
All Eyes on Jathara Sequence in Pushpa 2

Ram Charan has excellent screen presence: Shankar

The grand pre-release event of Indian 2 took place in Hyderabad last night and Shankar along with Kamal Haasan, Siddharth and SJ Suryah attended the event. Everyone has been eagerly waiting for the update of Ram Charan’s Game Changer that is directed by Shankar. Charan wrapped up his shoot completely and the pending portions of the shoot will be completed next month. During his speech, Shankar said that Ram Charan has excellent screen presence.

“I have been waiting to do a straight film for the Telugu audience from a long time. It is turning true through Game Changer. Ram Charan’s portions are completed. He has an excellent screen presence. He has a controlled power which can blast at any time. You can see that in the film. I am very happy to work with Ram Charan and we have 10-15 days of shoot. We will soon lock the double positive and it will be ready for the release soon” told Shankar. He also thanked all the actors and technicians who worked for the film.

Game Changer features Ram Charan in a dual role as a father and son. Kiara Advani is the leading lady and Thaman is the music composer. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers and the film will hit the screens this year.

