x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Beetroot Health Benefits
Beetroot Health Benefits
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Jigra show time
Jigra show time
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
View all stories
Home > Movie News > No Ganja Shankar for Sharwanand

No Ganja Shankar for Sharwanand

Published on July 8, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Nara Rohit gets Engaged
image
TDP Office Attack Case: AP Government Hands Over Investigation to CID
image
Amendments on Liquor Prices in Andhra Pradesh
image
‘Sarangapani Jathakam’: Christmas week release confirmed
image
All Eyes on Jathara Sequence in Pushpa 2

No Ganja Shankar for Sharwanand

Spread the love

Talented director Sampath Nandi worked on a script and he impressed Sai Dharam Tej. The mass entertainer is titled Ganja Shankar and Sithara Entertainments was on board to bankroll the project. But soon, the film got shelved due to budget constraints. Sampath Nandi was in talks with several producers but the film was put on hold. Sampath Nandi recently met Sharwanand and got his nod. There are speculations that Sampath Nandi narrated the script of Ganja Shankar to Sharwanand but it is untrue.

Sampath Nandi pitched a new idea and impressed Sharwanand. He is currently working on the script and the final narration will take place this year. Sharwanand is currently shooting for Samajavaragamana fame Ram Abbaraju’s film and he is also simultaneously shooting for Abhilash Reddy’s sports drama. He is expected to complete the shoots of both these films before the end of this year. If all goes well, Sharwanand and Sampath Nandi’s film will start early next year. People Media Factory is expected to produce this untitled film.

Next Netflix brings Sundeep Kishan and Tillu Square Director Previous Nagarjuna lines up a film for Akhil?
else

TRENDING

image
Nara Rohit gets Engaged
image
‘Sarangapani Jathakam’: Christmas week release confirmed
image
All Eyes on Jathara Sequence in Pushpa 2

Latest

image
Nara Rohit gets Engaged
image
TDP Office Attack Case: AP Government Hands Over Investigation to CID
image
Amendments on Liquor Prices in Andhra Pradesh
image
‘Sarangapani Jathakam’: Christmas week release confirmed
image
All Eyes on Jathara Sequence in Pushpa 2

Most Read

image
TDP Office Attack Case: AP Government Hands Over Investigation to CID
image
Activist Professor G.N. Saibaba Dies at 58: A Life of Struggle and Controversy
image
NDA intiative : Major Railway Station Upgrades in AP

Related Articles

Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump Beetroot Health Benefits Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes Riya Suman Festive Celebrations Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL Jigra show time Nabha Natesh Devi Look Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur