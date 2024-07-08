No Ganja Shankar for Sharwanand

Spread the love

Talented director Sampath Nandi worked on a script and he impressed Sai Dharam Tej. The mass entertainer is titled Ganja Shankar and Sithara Entertainments was on board to bankroll the project. But soon, the film got shelved due to budget constraints. Sampath Nandi was in talks with several producers but the film was put on hold. Sampath Nandi recently met Sharwanand and got his nod. There are speculations that Sampath Nandi narrated the script of Ganja Shankar to Sharwanand but it is untrue.

Sampath Nandi pitched a new idea and impressed Sharwanand. He is currently working on the script and the final narration will take place this year. Sharwanand is currently shooting for Samajavaragamana fame Ram Abbaraju’s film and he is also simultaneously shooting for Abhilash Reddy’s sports drama. He is expected to complete the shoots of both these films before the end of this year. If all goes well, Sharwanand and Sampath Nandi’s film will start early next year. People Media Factory is expected to produce this untitled film.