Netflix brings Sundeep Kishan and Tillu Square Director

Spread the love

Top digital giant Netflix has reached the regional markets of Indian cinema. They are quite selective and are choosy with Indian films and web-based projects. Netflix is all set to produce a web series and it features Sundeep Kishan playing the lead role. Tillu Square director Mallik Ram will direct this interesting project and the shooting formalities are expected to start post Dasara. The pre-production work is happening currently and an announcement is expected to be made soon.

Rajiv Chilaka, the producer of Allari Naresh’s recent film Aa Okkati Adakku will co-produce and execute the project along with Netflix. Rajiv Chilaka is the man who created Chota Bheem. Sundeep Kishan is currently shooting for Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s entertainer and the filming is expected to be completed this year. Sundeep Kishan has to allocate bulk dates for Netflix’s project. The shooting formalities will be completed in six months and the genre, backdrop of the project are kept under wraps.