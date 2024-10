Kalki2898AD 11 days Worldwide Collections – Nears 800cr mark

Spread the love

Kalki2898AD 11 days Worldwide Collections

Kalki2898AD had an excellent second weekend as the film has added 138 Cr gross worldwide taking 11 days total to 796 Cr. The film has added 57 cr gross worldwide on Sunday alone. It held decent on 2nd Friday and then jumped almost 100% on Saturday, which was huge and expected as the families embraced the film. Worldwide distributor share of the film stands at 381 Cr. In the Overseas markets, the film has surpassed the 25 Million mark, making it 3rd Tollywood film after Baahubali2 & RRR. The film is now sure to surpass the 900 Cr mark and it’s interesting to see whether it will hit the 1000 cr mark.

Below are the area-wise shares: (Gross numbers in Brackets)