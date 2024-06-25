Interesting title considered for Sai Dharam Tej’s Next?

Spread the love

Supreme Star Sai Dharam Tej has taken a long break from work after Virupaksha and Bro. He even waited for the right script and his next film started rolling recently. Debutant Rohit KP is making his directorial debut with this periodic film and a massive village set was constructed in the outskirts of Hyderabad for the film’s shoot. Tamil actress Aishwarya Lekshmi has been finalized as the leading lady in this periodic drama. All the major cast including Sai Dharam Tej and Aishwarya Lekshmi are shooting in the set and a major portion of the shoot will be completed here.

As per the ongoing rumors, the makers are considering ‘Sambarala Yeti Gattu’ as the title for this village based periodic entertainer. The film is set in 1947 during the Independence. Sambarala Yeti Gattu is the costliest film made in Sai Dharam Tej’s career and it is produced by Hanuman fame Niranjan Reddy on Prime Show Entertainments banner.