Mythri Movie Makers bags Three Biggies

Published on July 27, 2024 by

Official: Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam
Pawan Kalyan's demand from Harish Shankar
Siva Karthikeyan sets a new Record with Amaran
Sai Pallavi signs her Next Telugu Film
Pawan Kalyan's fans confused about his next Release

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers also emerged as the top distribution house in the Nizam region. They distributed all the recent biggies and successful films this year. Three biggies: Mr Bachchan, Double iSmart and Thangalaan are releasing during the Independence Day weekend. Mythri Movie Makers will distribute all the three films for the Nizam region during the holiday weekend. Mr Bachchan and Double iSmart are the next big films releasing in Telugu and they are carrying huge expectations. Thangalaan is a Tamil film featuring Vikram in the lead role and the film too is made on a massive budget.

Also Read : Mythri Movie Makers locks one more Successful Director

Mythri Movie Makers is closely associated with People Media Factory and they have also released Hanuman produced by Niranjan Reddy’s Primeshow Entertainment. Mythri Movie Makers released Hanuman in Nizam during Sankranthi season. Mr Bachchan is directed by Harish Shankar and it features Ravi Teja in the lead role. People Media Factory are the producers. Double iSmart features Ram in the lead role and it is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Puri Connects are the producers. All the deals for both these Telugu films are closed recently.

Official: Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam
Pawan Kalyan's demand from Harish Shankar
Siva Karthikeyan sets a new Record with Amaran

Official: Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam
Pawan Kalyan's demand from Harish Shankar
Siva Karthikeyan sets a new Record with Amaran
Sai Pallavi signs her Next Telugu Film
Pawan Kalyan's fans confused about his next Release

AP Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu Blasts Jagan Over Polavaram Project
TTD Chairman BR Naidu Reveals Future Plans
YS Jagan Makes Secret Visits to Relatives

