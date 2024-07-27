Mythri Movie Makers bags Three Biggies

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers also emerged as the top distribution house in the Nizam region. They distributed all the recent biggies and successful films this year. Three biggies: Mr Bachchan, Double iSmart and Thangalaan are releasing during the Independence Day weekend. Mythri Movie Makers will distribute all the three films for the Nizam region during the holiday weekend. Mr Bachchan and Double iSmart are the next big films releasing in Telugu and they are carrying huge expectations. Thangalaan is a Tamil film featuring Vikram in the lead role and the film too is made on a massive budget.

Mythri Movie Makers is closely associated with People Media Factory and they have also released Hanuman produced by Niranjan Reddy’s Primeshow Entertainment. Mythri Movie Makers released Hanuman in Nizam during Sankranthi season. Mr Bachchan is directed by Harish Shankar and it features Ravi Teja in the lead role. People Media Factory are the producers. Double iSmart features Ram in the lead role and it is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Puri Connects are the producers. All the deals for both these Telugu films are closed recently.