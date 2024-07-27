BRS Party Damage Control Process

Since the Union Budget was presented in Parliament by Nirmala Sitharaman, there has been much scrutiny over perceived partiality towards certain states, notably excluding Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

In Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy strongly criticized the BJP for this perceived bias. However, the opposition BRS leader was notably absent that day.

While BRS leaders remained silent in the assembly and refrained from strong comments against the BJP, rumors circulated about a potential BRS-BJP merger. Now, KTR’s response to the budget and his clear explanation of the alleged partiality towards Telangana appears to be a damage control effort by the BRS.

KTR took to X (formerly Twitter), stating that despite Telangana providing 8 MPs to the BJP, the party has not allocated any funds for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Expansion in the latest budget. He also highlighted metro rail projects in other states that received BJP funding over the last 10 years:

Metro Rail Projects Funded by BJP in the Last 10 Years:

Uttar Pradesh (4 projects): Rs. 5,134.99 cr

Maharashtra (3 projects): Rs. 4,109 cr

Gujarat (3 projects): Rs. 3,777.85 cr

Delhi (2 projects): Rs. 3,520.52 cr

Karnataka: Rs. 1,880.14 cr

Madhya Pradesh (2 projects): Rs. 1,638.02 cr

Bihar: Rs. 1,400.75 cr

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 713 cr

Kerala (2 projects): Rs. 146.74 cr

Rapid Rail Project (Delhi-Ghaziabad): Rs. 1,106.65 crIt remains to be seen whether KTR’s explanation will quell rumors of a potential BRS-BJP merger.

-Sanyogita