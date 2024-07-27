x
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
BRS Party Damage Control Process

Published on July 27, 2024

BRS Party Damage Control Process

BRS Party Damage Control Process

Since the Union Budget was presented in Parliament by Nirmala Sitharaman, there has been much scrutiny over perceived partiality towards certain states, notably excluding Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

In Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy strongly criticized the BJP for this perceived bias. However, the opposition BRS leader was notably absent that day.

While BRS leaders remained silent in the assembly and refrained from strong comments against the BJP, rumors circulated about a potential BRS-BJP merger. Now, KTR’s response to the budget and his clear explanation of the alleged partiality towards Telangana appears to be a damage control effort by the BRS.

Also Read : Revanth Reddy vs KTR: War of Words

KTR took to X (formerly Twitter), stating that despite Telangana providing 8 MPs to the BJP, the party has not allocated any funds for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Expansion in the latest budget. He also highlighted metro rail projects in other states that received BJP funding over the last 10 years:

Metro Rail Projects Funded by BJP in the Last 10 Years:

  • Uttar Pradesh (4 projects): Rs. 5,134.99 cr
  • Maharashtra (3 projects): Rs. 4,109 cr
  • Gujarat (3 projects): Rs. 3,777.85 cr
  • Delhi (2 projects): Rs. 3,520.52 cr
  • Karnataka: Rs. 1,880.14 cr
  • Madhya Pradesh (2 projects): Rs. 1,638.02 cr
  • Bihar: Rs. 1,400.75 cr
  • Tamil Nadu: Rs. 713 cr
  • Kerala (2 projects): Rs. 146.74 cr
  • Rapid Rail Project (Delhi-Ghaziabad): Rs. 1,106.65 crIt remains to be seen whether KTR’s explanation will quell rumors of a potential BRS-BJP merger.

-Sanyogita

