Home > Politics

Revanth Reddy vs KTR: War of Words

Published on July 24, 2024 by

Revanth Reddy vs KTR: War of Words

ktr vs revanth reddy in telangana assembly

On the second day of the assembly session, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy slammed KCR for failing to attend the ongoing budget session, as the house discussed the alleged discrimination against Telangana in the union budget.

Revanth Reddy and KTR engaged in a heated exchange at the legislative assembly hall. Reddy claimed that KCR is scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is why he’s not protesting against the union budget. He also criticized KCR for skipping the assembly during such an important discussion, given KCR’s extensive experience.

Also Read : Revanth Reddy mocks Union Budget as ‘Kurchi Bachao Budget’

In response, KTR stated that BRS MLAs alone are sufficient to counter Revanth Reddy’s statements. He added that the state government should inform the opposition about the session’s agenda in advance to ensure members can attend.

Revanth Reddy fired back, saying he didn’t rise to his position by riding on his father’s or grandfather’s names, but through his own hard work and commitment.

-Sanyogita

