Fake News: Ajith and Prashanth Neel Teaming Up

A news broke out that KGF sensation Prashanth Neel will work with Tamil Superstar Ajith in two back-to-back films. Most of the verified pages and the news portals along with national media carried the news. The news also said that their first collaboration would be an action entertainer with Ajith playing the lead role and their second one would be a part of Prashanth Neel Cinematic Universe with KGF: Chapter 3. But there is no truth in the news and it is a pure speculation.

Prashanth Neel is completely occupied with the scriptwork of NTR’s film and the shoot commences during Dasara this year. He is occupied with this film currently and he has no focus on any new film. Prashanth Neel and Ajith met in the past but there were no discussions about collaborating. Prashanth Neel is also working on a film for Ram Charan and he also has KGF: Chapter 3 lined up. For now, he needs more than a year to work on NTR’s film. The ongoing speculations about Ajith and Prashanth Neel teaming up are untrue.