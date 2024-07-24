x
Exclusive: Bellamkonda Sreenivas signs a Remake

Published on July 24, 2024

Exclusive: Bellamkonda Sreenivas signs a Remake

Bellamkonda Sreenivas signs a Remake

Chatrapathi remake is a huge disappointment for Bellamkonda Sreenivas and he decided to return back to Telugu films. After taking a small break, he lined up three new projects and he is currently juggling between the sets of these films. The young actor has a number of offers and the latest news we hear is that Bellamkonda Sreenivas signed a remake. Naandhi fame Vijay Kanakamedala has been in talks with Bellamkonda Sreenivas for a film. He did not like the second half narration and the discussions have been on.

Also read : Bellamkonda Sreenivas announces one more Film

Bellamkonda Sreenivas watched a Tamil film titled Garudan recently and he decided to remake it. He assigned the responsibility to Vijay Kanakamedala and the work is going on. If Bellamkonda Sreenivas is impressed with the script and the narration, he will sign the film and he will announce the project very soon. Couple of producers are in the race to produce this remake. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is currently shooting for Sekhar Chandra’s Tyson Naidu, Koushik’s Kishkindapuri and Ludheer’s Haindhava. All these three films will be released next year.

