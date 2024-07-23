x
Revanth Reddy mocks Union Budget as 'Kurchi Bachao Budget'

Published on July 23, 2024

Revanth Reddy mocks Union Budget as ‘Kurchi Bachao Budget’

Revanth Reddy mocks Union Budget as 'Kurchi Bachao Budget'
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy termed the Union Budget as ‘Kurchi Bachao Budget’ hinting Modi Sarkar has allocated funds to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar states only to satisfy its allies TDP and JDU. Coming down heavily on Union Budget 2024-25, Revanth Reddy alleged vendetta against Telangana state by Modi Sarkar.

Telangana CM questioned, when AP Reorganization Act applies to both Telugu states, why there are no allocations to Telangana in Union Budget, while Andhra Pradesh got handsome allocations?

“I have personally met Prime Minister Modi three times and explained various issues pertaining to Telangana. Upholding Centre-State relationship, I have respected PM Modi as an elder brother. But he has turned a blind eye to all our good gestures and showed his true nature,” said Revanth Reddy, alleging PM Modi is exhibiting vendetta towards Telangana.

“It seems PM Modi does not want Telangana to be part of his Vikasit Bharat vision. Centre did not like to even utter ‘Telangana’ word in the Budget. People never expected that Modi Sarkar has so much grudge against Telangana. BJP needs votes and seats from Telangana but not interested in the state’s development. PM Modi came up with quid pro quo Budget to save his chair. This is a Kurchi Bachao Budget,” said Revanth Reddy firing on Modi Sarkar for neglecting Telangana.

Revanth Reddy announced that Congress MPs will stage a protest in Parliament for neglecting Telangana in the Union Budget. He urged BJP MPs from Telangana to join them.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy also lambasted Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy for failing to get allocations for Telangana in the Union Budget.

“Telangana is getting neglected due to the silence and slave nature of Kishan Reddy. Why should Kishan Reddy continue in Union Cabinet when Centre did not allocate any funds for Telangana?” stressed Revanth Reddy demanding Kishan Reddy’s resignation.

else

