CM Revanth Reddy angry on bindass attitude of Congresswale

Telangna Chief Minister is said to be angry on his own men. The reason for his anger is said to be failure of his colleagues and senior leaders to deftly handle the criticism of Opposition parties in several crucial matters.

Revanth Reddy is said to have convened a meeting with Ministers, few MLAs and spokespersons and censured them for failing to spread the achievements of Congress Government and hitting back at Opposition criticism effectively. He was especially miffed with the way DSC-2024 issue was handled by Congress leaders and communications team.

“Am I the only guy to speak about government achievements? Is it just my responsibility to take on Opposition leaders? Everyone, including Ministers and MLAs, should give counters to BRS and BJP’s allegations against Congress Government. But I am not finding any such efforts from Congress leaders. Even senior leaders are staying silent on important issues,” Revanth Reddy reportedly expressed his concerns over Congress leaders laid-back attitude in key matters.

If we consider the recent developments in Telangana, Revanth Reddy’s anger seems to be genuine as Congress leaders have been failing to efficiently handle BRS and BJP’s criticism. What’s shocking is, even filling up of large number of teacher jobs through DSC-2024, which is actually an achievement of Congress Government turned into crisis, due to mishandling. Neither senior leaders nor spokespersons have been successful in turning DSC-2024 issue in favour of Congress Government.

Apart from CM Revanth Reddy, only few leaders like Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, chief whip Adi Srinivas, firebrand spokesperson Addanki Dayakar have been vocal in defending the Congress Government. Others have been staying silent or busy with their own personal works rather than defending party. With CM himself giving diktat, will the bindass Congresswale wake up now!

