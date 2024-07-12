Spread the love

Special Chief Secretary Energy K Vijayanand issued Strict instructions to AP Power Utilities to take all necessary measures to ensure 24 x7 quality power without any interruptions to all categories of consumers including 9- hours free power supply during agriculture which is the highest priority for the State Government.

During a meeting participated by MD GENCO and CMD APCPDCL, KVN Chakradhar Babu, CMD APEPDCL I Prudhvi Tej, CMD APSPDCL K Santosha Rao regarding power supply position on Friday, the Special Chief Secretary Energy said that under the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and guidance from Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, the power utilities shall take firm steps to attain the ultimate objective of providing 24X7 quality power without any interruptions and strive hard to provide better services to the electricity consumers.

The Special Chief Secretary reviewed power supply position and power interruptions to consumers and it was made clear to Superintending Engineers (Operations) of all Circles of DISCOMs and Chief Engineers to ensure that there shall not be any interruption due to poor maintenance of 33 KV lines and substations. “Low voltage issues are to be addressed immediately by adding capacitor banks in 33KV substations. Leaning poles are to be corrected and loose spans in 33 KV lines are to be tightened. Protection healthiness shall be ensured and patrolling of lines is to be carried out for remaining vegetation nearby line healthiness of insulations and earthing”, he said. Subsequently, the special chief secretary has reviewed Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) works and other issues.

The Special Chief Secretary asked DISCOMs to submit a daily report on the status of power interruptions and conduct a meeting on a weekly basis to review the same. He directed officials from linemen to Chief engineer to be alert in discharging their duties and any lethargy in resolving power interruptions and consumer issues will not be tolerated, he said.

The State Government considers 24×7 power supply as one of the most important objectives of its policy for reviving economic growth in the State. The Government is committed to bring about a transformative change in the power sector and ensure 24×7 power for all homes, industrial and commercial establishments and 9-hours free power to the farm sector” he said.

He said that strengthening the systems from ground level is essential to enable consumers to report any interruptions in power supply which would certainly help to further improve the power supply. “Supplying quality power to all consumers, making the state power entities financially strong and administratively more efficient are some of the key priorities of State Government, which is very much determined to effectively implement 24X7 power supply with highest quality and reliability to all the key sectors for accelerating the economic development of the state, special chief secretary said.

He directed DISCOMs to focus on power interruptions at feeder level that can be minimized by patrolling and maintaining its healthiness. “Each transformer and each electricity pole should be under the supervision of concerned field officers of DISCOMs. No village, no street in the State should suffer from disruption in power supply under any circumstances”, the special chief secretary said.