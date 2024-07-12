x
Naidu orders road repair works in AP

Published on July 12, 2024 by

Naidu orders road repair works in AP

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed the officials to take up road repair works across the state. He wanted the officials to complete the repair works at the earliest and give better roads for the people.

Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting on the roads in the state at Velagapudi secretariat on the day. Senior officials of the Roads and Buildings department, panchayat raj, rural development and revenue were present at the meeting.

The officials told the chief minister Rs 300 crore is required to restore all the roads in the state. They further told the chief minister that roads to the length of 7,087 kilometers are to be repaired on a war footing. Roads to the length of 4,151 kilometers have potholes and roads to the length of 2,936 kilometers are to be repaired on a war footing, the officials informed the chief minister.

The chief minister wanted the officials to take up repairs and complete the process in just three months. He wanted the officials to ensure that every road is clean and pothole-free. He told them to go on priority roads.

The chief minister said that the previous YSR Congress government did not care for the roads. The roads were left unattended, he said. He further added that people in the state have faced severe inconvenience due to the damaged roads. The travel of the people on the roads became very difficult, he said.

His government wants to give top priority to roads and ensure that people travel hassle free. He wanted the officials to provide roads in the rural areas, as urban roads are in better condition comparatively. He wanted them to take care of the rural roads, most of them are panchayat raj roads. He wanted the panchayat raj department to identify the damaged roads and ensure that they are relayed and repaired.

The chief minister said that bad roads were one of the reasons for the defeat of the YSR Congress government. People cutting across the party lines have blamed the government for not taking up repairs to the roads, he said. He wanted the officials to not get that feeling among the people. He wanted them to complete the road works at the earliest and report him back.

