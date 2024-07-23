Who killed Babai will be known soon, says Naidu

Spread the love

TDP president and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that people would get to know who killed Babai very soon. He said that facts would be revealed to the people in the days to come. He spoke in the Assembly on Tuesday.

He said that the previous YSR Congress government had destroyed the state in the last five years. Sand, liquor and other resources were exploited and a few lakh crore was robbed from the state exchequer, he said. He said that the growth rate had come down from 2019 to 2024 in the state. He said that this government would do everything to restore the economy of the state.

He further said that this government would introduce three more white papers in the Assembly in the days to come. He said he wanted to tell the people what had happened in the last five years. He would also explain the state’s financial position to the people, he said.

He said that late prime minister P V Narasimha Rao’s economic reforms have brought several changes in the country’s economy. His government had brought Vision 2020 and laid the seeds for the development of the state, he said. The state was developed with government and private partnership, he added. He further said that Telugu people are spread all over the world with the new economic policies.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had come forward not to split the anti-government vote in the state before the 2024 general election. He too supported the slogan and joined hands. The BJP too had come forward and joined hands to avoid split of votes in the state, he said.

The YSR Congress government had destroyed Amaravati in the last five years, he said and regretted that the government did not spend even a single rupee on Amaravati. Bushes were grown all over Amaravati and the present government had to spend a few crore of rupees for jungle clearance, he said.

The Central government had allocated Rs 15,000 crore for Amaravati development, Chandrababu Naidu said and thanked the Union government for the funds. He said that he would develop Amaravati in the next five years and make it the capital of the state. Even the Polavaram project too was destroyed by the YSR Congress government. The previous government had changed the contractors at the crucial period and went for reverse tendering. The project was thus sent to reverse watering down on the aspirations of the people, he said.

The Union Finance Minister had promised to support the state government to complete the Polavaram Project, he said. He thanked that finance minister for the commitment given in the Union budget. He said that his government is waiting for the support from the Central government to bring the state on to the track.