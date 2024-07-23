x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Anjali in the streets of New York
Anjali in the streets of New York
Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes
Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
View all stories
Home > Politics

Two Bills in Andhra Assembly Today

Published on July 23, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Balineni pained over YSR family feud
image
Ajay Bhupathi’s Karna: An Emotional tale of Friendship
image
Dulquer Salmaan: Lucky Baskhar is a very special film
image
Anna Canteen and Tax Exemptions
image
Always Wanted To Become An IPS Officer: SK

Two Bills in Andhra Assembly Today

two bills introduced in ap assembly
Spread the love

Following yesterday’s chaotic start to the Andhra Pradesh assembly sessions, Chandrababu Naidu’s government is set to introduce two bills before Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu today. The government plans to propose renaming the Dr. YSRCP University of Health Sciences and repealing the AP Land Titling Act.

To ensure smoother proceedings, Chandrababu Naidu and the Speaker have also suggested forming a four-member panel.

Also read : Chandrababu Naidu’s Vision at ‘Viksit Andhra Pradesh’

Yesterday’s session was marked by loud protests from YS Jagan and his party members, which prevented the Governor from completing his welcome speech. YSRCP members wore black scarves, claiming that 36 of their party workers had been killed in the 50 days since the TDP formed the government.

In other news, the residential buildings for MLAs and MLCs are expected to be ready for occupancy in about nine months, as construction is still ongoing.

-Sanyogita

Next One more Bollywood beauty in Yash’s Toxic Previous Varun Tej to fly to Korea and USA
else

TRENDING

image
Ajay Bhupathi’s Karna: An Emotional tale of Friendship
image
Dulquer Salmaan: Lucky Baskhar is a very special film
image
Always Wanted To Become An IPS Officer: SK

Latest

image
Balineni pained over YSR family feud
image
Ajay Bhupathi’s Karna: An Emotional tale of Friendship
image
Dulquer Salmaan: Lucky Baskhar is a very special film
image
Anna Canteen and Tax Exemptions
image
Always Wanted To Become An IPS Officer: SK

Most Read

image
Balineni pained over YSR family feud
image
Anna Canteen and Tax Exemptions
image
Vizag to Get Aviation University and Data Center

Related Articles

Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice Kriti Sanon in purple outfit How To Get Rid Of Stress Ashu Reddy in work mode Soha Ali Khan Glares In White Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection Anjali in the streets of New York Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event Sree Leela in Party Vibe Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip