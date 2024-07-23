Two Bills in Andhra Assembly Today

Spread the love

Following yesterday’s chaotic start to the Andhra Pradesh assembly sessions, Chandrababu Naidu’s government is set to introduce two bills before Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu today. The government plans to propose renaming the Dr. YSRCP University of Health Sciences and repealing the AP Land Titling Act.

To ensure smoother proceedings, Chandrababu Naidu and the Speaker have also suggested forming a four-member panel.

Yesterday’s session was marked by loud protests from YS Jagan and his party members, which prevented the Governor from completing his welcome speech. YSRCP members wore black scarves, claiming that 36 of their party workers had been killed in the 50 days since the TDP formed the government.

In other news, the residential buildings for MLAs and MLCs are expected to be ready for occupancy in about nine months, as construction is still ongoing.

-Sanyogita