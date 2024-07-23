One more Bollywood beauty in Yash’s Toxic

Spread the love

KGF sensation Yash took a long time to sign his next and the film is titled Toxic. Two schedules of the film are completed and Yash is currently shooting for Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana. Yash will resume the shoot of Toxic in September and the film features Kiara Advani as the leading lady in this stylis action thriller. As per the buzz, one more Bollywood beauty Tara Sutaria has been roped in to play the other leading lady in Toxic. An official announcement for the same will be made soon. Geethu Mohandas is the director of Toxic, a periodic action drama that narrates about the drug mafia in the 1970s.

Nayanthara plays Yash’s sister and Huma Qureshi plays a role with negative shades. The film is announced for April 10th, 2025 release in all the Indian languages. Yash plays a stylish gangster in Toxic and he has taken ample time for the scripting and the pre-production work. Monster Mind Creations and KVN Productions are the producers of Toxic.