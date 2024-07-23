x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Anjali in the streets of New York
Anjali in the streets of New York
Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes
Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
View all stories
Home > Movie News

One more Bollywood beauty in Yash’s Toxic

Published on July 23, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Balineni pained over YSR family feud
image
Ajay Bhupathi’s Karna: An Emotional tale of Friendship
image
Dulquer Salmaan: Lucky Baskhar is a very special film
image
Anna Canteen and Tax Exemptions
image
Always Wanted To Become An IPS Officer: SK

One more Bollywood beauty in Yash’s Toxic

Spread the love

KGF sensation Yash took a long time to sign his next and the film is titled Toxic. Two schedules of the film are completed and Yash is currently shooting for Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana. Yash will resume the shoot of Toxic in September and the film features Kiara Advani as the leading lady in this stylis action thriller. As per the buzz, one more Bollywood beauty Tara Sutaria has been roped in to play the other leading lady in Toxic. An official announcement for the same will be made soon. Geethu Mohandas is the director of Toxic, a periodic action drama that narrates about the drug mafia in the 1970s.

Nayanthara plays Yash’s sister and Huma Qureshi plays a role with negative shades. The film is announced for April 10th, 2025 release in all the Indian languages. Yash plays a stylish gangster in Toxic and he has taken ample time for the scripting and the pre-production work. Monster Mind Creations and KVN Productions are the producers of Toxic.

Next Tough Competition for Double iSmart in Bollywood Previous Two Bills in Andhra Assembly Today
else

TRENDING

image
Ajay Bhupathi’s Karna: An Emotional tale of Friendship
image
Dulquer Salmaan: Lucky Baskhar is a very special film
image
Always Wanted To Become An IPS Officer: SK

Latest

image
Balineni pained over YSR family feud
image
Ajay Bhupathi’s Karna: An Emotional tale of Friendship
image
Dulquer Salmaan: Lucky Baskhar is a very special film
image
Anna Canteen and Tax Exemptions
image
Always Wanted To Become An IPS Officer: SK

Most Read

image
Balineni pained over YSR family feud
image
Anna Canteen and Tax Exemptions
image
Vizag to Get Aviation University and Data Center

Related Articles

Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice Kriti Sanon in purple outfit How To Get Rid Of Stress Ashu Reddy in work mode Soha Ali Khan Glares In White Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection Anjali in the streets of New York Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event Sree Leela in Party Vibe Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip