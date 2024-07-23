Tough Competition for Double iSmart in Bollywood

Spread the love

Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh are working on a mass entertainer titled Double iSmart and the film is carrying good expectations. Double iSmart is a crucial one for both Ram and Puri. The film is also made on a big budget and it aims for a pan-Indian release. Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy acquired the worldwide theatrical rights of Double iSmart including all the languages. As the film releases during the Independence Day weekend, there are ample number of releases. In Telugu, Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan hits the screens on the same day and there are films like Aay, 35 releasing in Telugu. Vikram’s dubbed film Thangaalan too releases on the same day.

Double iSmart will have a tough competition in Bollywood. There are three big and notable releases in Hindi and this would be a threat for Double iSmart. Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein is slated for August 15th release and the promotional activities will start soon. Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 is gearing up for same day release and the trailer looks quite impressive. John Abraham’s actioner Vedaa too is in the race for Independence Day weekend. With three notable releases around, Double iSmart will have a tough competition in Bollywood.