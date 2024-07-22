Official: Hanuman makers bags the complete rights of Double iSmart

Spread the love

Hanuman is one of the biggests hits of the year and the film’s producer Niranjan Reddy is lining up a series of projects. Apart from that, he is also distributing several films. Niranjan Reddy is heading for the biggest risk and he is all set for the biggest bet. He acquired the worldwide theatrical rights of Ram’s upcoming film Double iSmart that is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The team of Niranjan Reddy announced the news today marking his birthday. The deal includes the theatrical rights of all the languages in all the territories of the globe. Niranjan Reddy initially acquired the theatrical rights of the film for Rs 60 crores excluding the Hindi version and North Indian region.

Now, he has acquired the rights of Hindi and all the territories. Double iSmart is a mass entertainer and the released songs are trending all over. A major portion of Double iSmart is shot in Mumbai and Kavya Thapar is the heroine. Puri Connects are the producers and Manisharma scored the music. Bollywood veteran actor Sanjay Dutt is the lead antagonist in the film. Double iSmart is a crucial film for Ram and Puri Jagannadh. The film hits the screens on August 15th.