x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Pushpa 2: The Rule shoot Resumes Tomorrow

Published on July 22, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
YS Sharmila Confronts Vijayasai Reddy Over YSR Death Investigation
image
Nara Lokesh’s US Visit Aims to Attract Major Investments to Andhra Pradesh
image
Telangana Police Raid Hyderabad Janwada Farmhouse
image
YS Jagan’s Family Property Dispute and Sister’s Safety!
image
Priyadarshi – Roopa Koduvayur’s ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ first single ‘Sarango Saranga’!

Pushpa 2: The Rule shoot Resumes Tomorrow

pushpa 2 shooting resume
Spread the love

The Internet is full of speculations about Allu Arjun and Sukumar. After the shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule came to a halt, reports said that all is not well between Bunny and Sukumar. Allu Arjun is currently holidaying in Norway along with his family members. Sukumar who flew to the USA is back from a small vacation and he is getting back to work. The shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule will resume tomorrow and the episodes that do not need Allu Arjun will be canned in Ramoji Film City. The film’s lead antagonist Fahadh Faasil will join the shoot and his part is pending from a long time.

Allu Arjun is expected to join the sets of Pushpa 2: The Rule next month. The makers too will issue an official word to keep an end to all the speculations. The major cast of Pushpa 2: The Rule will participate in the next schedule. Sukumar is also monitoring the editing work of the film. Rashmika is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad composed all the tunes. The item song will be shot before the release. Mythri Movie Makers have announced that Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit the screens on December 6th.

Next Official: Hanuman makers bags the complete rights of Double iSmart Previous Modi Govt’s big message on Special Category Status
else

TRENDING

image
Priyadarshi – Roopa Koduvayur’s ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ first single ‘Sarango Saranga’!
image
KA will not include unnecessary commercial aspects: Kiran Abbavaram
image
NBK’s Long Dream turning True

Latest

image
YS Sharmila Confronts Vijayasai Reddy Over YSR Death Investigation
image
Nara Lokesh’s US Visit Aims to Attract Major Investments to Andhra Pradesh
image
Telangana Police Raid Hyderabad Janwada Farmhouse
image
YS Jagan’s Family Property Dispute and Sister’s Safety!
image
Priyadarshi – Roopa Koduvayur’s ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ first single ‘Sarango Saranga’!

Most Read

image
YS Sharmila Confronts Vijayasai Reddy Over YSR Death Investigation
image
Nara Lokesh’s US Visit Aims to Attract Major Investments to Andhra Pradesh
image
Telangana Police Raid Hyderabad Janwada Farmhouse

Related Articles

Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini Miya Fabulous Look In Grey Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes Urfi Javed Festive Vibes Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep Alaya F In Diwali Vibes Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes Mahima Makwana in lay style Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash Ghee Benefits For Skin Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look Shilpa Shetty Green Look