Pushpa 2: The Rule shoot Resumes Tomorrow

Spread the love

The Internet is full of speculations about Allu Arjun and Sukumar. After the shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule came to a halt, reports said that all is not well between Bunny and Sukumar. Allu Arjun is currently holidaying in Norway along with his family members. Sukumar who flew to the USA is back from a small vacation and he is getting back to work. The shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule will resume tomorrow and the episodes that do not need Allu Arjun will be canned in Ramoji Film City. The film’s lead antagonist Fahadh Faasil will join the shoot and his part is pending from a long time.

Allu Arjun is expected to join the sets of Pushpa 2: The Rule next month. The makers too will issue an official word to keep an end to all the speculations. The major cast of Pushpa 2: The Rule will participate in the next schedule. Sukumar is also monitoring the editing work of the film. Rashmika is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad composed all the tunes. The item song will be shot before the release. Mythri Movie Makers have announced that Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit the screens on December 6th.