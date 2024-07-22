x
Modi Govt’s big message on Special Category Status

Published on July 22, 2024 by

Modi Govt's big message on Special Category Status

Modi Govt's big message on ap Special Category Status
“Will Andhra Pradesh get special category status?” This is a big question in every AP citizen’s mind. And, Special Category Status (SCS) is also a handy issue for all political parties in AP. Whenever any party wants to target their opponents, they raise the issue of Special Status.

But, putting rest to all these political dramas and general public doubts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA Government has given a very clear message on Special Category Status on Monday.

Responding to Bihar MP Ramprit Mandal’s query, whether Government has plans to provide special Status to Bihar, Pankaj Chaudary, Minister of State for Finace said a clear and resounding ‘no’.

Union Minister has explained the reasons for not allotting special category status to Bihar in a well written reply.

“The Special Category Status for plan assistance was granted in the past by the National Development Council (NDC) to some States that were characterized by a number of features necessitating special consideration. These features included:

(i) Hilly and difficult terrain
(ii) Low population density and/or sizeable share of tribal population,
(iii) Strategic location along borders with neighbouring countries
(iv) Economic and infrastructural backwardness
(v) Non-viable nature of State finances,” the reply stated,” wrote Minister, highlighting the preconditions needed for granting Special Status to any state in India.

“Earlier, the request of Bihar for Special Category Status was considered by an Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) which submitted its Report on 30th March, 2012. The IMG came to the finding that based on existing NDC criteria, the case for Special Category Status for Bihar is not made out,” further read the reply, stating in very clear terms that Bihar will not get special Status.

Also Read : Naidu meets Modi, seeks funds in budget

The point to be noted here is the issue was raised by MP from JDU, which is an ally of BJP and on whose support Prime Minister Narendra Modi became PM.

This means that even Andhra Pradesh will not get special Status, as it does not comply any of the preconditions needed for SCS.

Even the slight hope that Modi Sarkar may consider Special Category Status request from AP, as it is dependent on TDP MPs support has also been dashed off. Because even Nitish’s JDU is also a key player in NDA, but Modi Sarkar has shown no interest in even entertaining
Special Status request. So, in all probability Modi Sarkar will adopt the same strategy even if Chandrababu’s TDP comes up with the demand of Special category status for AP.

Dnr

