x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Jigra Pre release event
Jigra Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Types Of Walking
Types Of Walking
Cool facts about ants
Cool facts about ants
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
View all stories
Home > Politics > Naidu meets Modi, seeks funds in budget

Naidu meets Modi, seeks funds in budget

Published on July 4, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Disastrous openings for Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan
image
Three units working for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Prabhas pays his visit to Rajendra Prasad and Vinayak
image
Big Update on Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
image
Ram Charan’s Beast Look Loading

Naidu meets Modi, seeks funds in budget

Spread the love

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. He reportedly sought special allocation for Andhra Pradesh in the 2024-25 budget by the Central government.

Naidu is understood to have requested the prime minister to give more funds for the state which is facing a severe financial crisis. He reportedly gave a detailed report on the state finances and sought the support of the Central government. He is understood to have told the prime minister that the present government would have to complete Amaravati capital city construction and the Polavaram project.

Amaravati would require Rs 58,000 crore to complete the first phase where the government buildings are expected to be completed. The MLAs, MLCs and senior government officers, non-gazetted officers and others residential quarters, the high court building, the Assembly and secretariat buildings are to be completed this time. They require huge amounts of money which the state government does not have. The chief minister is understood to have told the prime minister that a helping hand from the centre is a must to complete the project.

Similarly, in the Polavaram project, a second diaphragm wall is to be constructed which would cost around Rs 900 crore. The first diaphragm wall was damaged and international experts have recommended a second diaphragm wall to be constructed. The chief minister had requested the prime minister to give funds for the project.

The chief minister had also requested the prime minister to complete the Anantapur-Amaravati national highway project. The TDP government had proposed this project during 2014 and 2019. The project was almost cleared by the Central government. However, with the elections in 2019, the project was kept aside.

After the 2019 general election, the TDP lost the power and the project was kept aside. The successive YSR Congress government did not take interest in the project. It had secured clearance for the Bengaluru-Vijayawada national highway project. Chandrababu Naidu had reportedly requested the prime minister to revive the project and give money to complete it in the next four years.

Earlier in the day, Chandrababu Naidu met Union Minister Piyush Goel and other ministers, including finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman. Union Ministers K Rammohan Naidu, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Sriinivasa Varma, state ministers Payyavula Keshav, B C Janardhana Reddy and others were present during the chief minister’s tour in Delhi.

Next Jagan spent Rs 25 lakh to meet Pinnelli in jail, says Anitha Previous Suhas’ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Teaser Launched by Prabhas
else

TRENDING

image
Disastrous openings for Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan
image
Three units working for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Prabhas pays his visit to Rajendra Prasad and Vinayak

Latest

image
Disastrous openings for Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan
image
Three units working for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Prabhas pays his visit to Rajendra Prasad and Vinayak
image
Big Update on Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
image
Ram Charan’s Beast Look Loading

Most Read

image
Big Boost for Polavaram: Central Government Releases Rs. 2800 Crores
image
Hyderabad Apartments Face Costly Power Upgrade Dilemma
image
L&T Challenges Kaleshwaram Project Completion Certificate Cancellation

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Festive Look Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee Mimi chakraborty Festive Look Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet Nayanthara In A Red Saree Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event Samantha at Jigra Pre release event Jigra Pre release event Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow Types Of Walking Cool facts about ants Tripti Dimri Splendid Images Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves