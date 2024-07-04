x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Jigra Pre release event
Jigra Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Types Of Walking
Types Of Walking
Cool facts about ants
Cool facts about ants
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
View all stories
Home > Politics > Jagan spent Rs 25 lakh to meet Pinnelli in jail, says Anitha

Jagan spent Rs 25 lakh to meet Pinnelli in jail, says Anitha

Published on July 4, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Disastrous openings for Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan
image
Three units working for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Prabhas pays his visit to Rajendra Prasad and Vinayak
image
Big Update on Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
image
Ram Charan’s Beast Look Loading

Jagan spent Rs 25 lakh to meet Pinnelli in jail, says Anitha

Spread the love

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had spent Rs 25 lakh to meet YSR Congress former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy in Nellore jail on Thursday. She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had travelled from Tadepalli to Nellore by helicopter which cost him Rs 25 lakh.

She further said that Ramakrishna Reddy had completed the monthly mulakhat quota. However, under human consideration, they have granted permission to Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet Ramakrishna Reddy. If the government denied the permission, Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to make it an issue and create a law and order problem in Nellore, the home minister said.

She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is aware of the mulakhats available for Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy. Knowing fully well, Jagan Mohan Reddy went to the jail only to create law and order problems. To avoid the problem, the government had granted permission to the former chief minister to meet the remand prisoner, she said.

She alleged that the previous government had filed several false cases against her when she was in the opposition. The present government would look into all the cases and take necessary action, she said. She further said that the present government would also look into the reasons that led the previous government to file false cases against the TDP leaders.

The Home Minister said that the present government would review the police cases against the opposition leaders in the last five years. They would take the legal opinion before taking action against such cases, she said.

There are many issues to be investigated and action to be taken against the politicians and the officials of the previous government, the home minister said. The government would take action one by one in the days to come, she said.

Next Time had come for Jagan to go to jail, says AP Minister Previous Naidu meets Modi, seeks funds in budget
else

TRENDING

image
Disastrous openings for Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan
image
Three units working for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Prabhas pays his visit to Rajendra Prasad and Vinayak

Latest

image
Disastrous openings for Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan
image
Three units working for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Prabhas pays his visit to Rajendra Prasad and Vinayak
image
Big Update on Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
image
Ram Charan’s Beast Look Loading

Most Read

image
Big Boost for Polavaram: Central Government Releases Rs. 2800 Crores
image
Hyderabad Apartments Face Costly Power Upgrade Dilemma
image
L&T Challenges Kaleshwaram Project Completion Certificate Cancellation

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Festive Look Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee Mimi chakraborty Festive Look Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet Nayanthara In A Red Saree Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event Samantha at Jigra Pre release event Jigra Pre release event Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow Types Of Walking Cool facts about ants Tripti Dimri Splendid Images Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves