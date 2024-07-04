Jagan spent Rs 25 lakh to meet Pinnelli in jail, says Anitha

Spread the love

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had spent Rs 25 lakh to meet YSR Congress former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy in Nellore jail on Thursday. She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had travelled from Tadepalli to Nellore by helicopter which cost him Rs 25 lakh.

She further said that Ramakrishna Reddy had completed the monthly mulakhat quota. However, under human consideration, they have granted permission to Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet Ramakrishna Reddy. If the government denied the permission, Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to make it an issue and create a law and order problem in Nellore, the home minister said.

She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is aware of the mulakhats available for Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy. Knowing fully well, Jagan Mohan Reddy went to the jail only to create law and order problems. To avoid the problem, the government had granted permission to the former chief minister to meet the remand prisoner, she said.

She alleged that the previous government had filed several false cases against her when she was in the opposition. The present government would look into all the cases and take necessary action, she said. She further said that the present government would also look into the reasons that led the previous government to file false cases against the TDP leaders.

The Home Minister said that the present government would review the police cases against the opposition leaders in the last five years. They would take the legal opinion before taking action against such cases, she said.

There are many issues to be investigated and action to be taken against the politicians and the officials of the previous government, the home minister said. The government would take action one by one in the days to come, she said.