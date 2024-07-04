x
Home > Politics > Time had come for Jagan to go to jail, says AP Minister

Time had come for Jagan to go to jail, says AP Minister

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Transport, Ram Prasad Reddy, had said that time had come for former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to go to jail. Speaking to media persons at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday, Ram Prasad Reddy said that Jagan cannot continue on bail for any more.

He said that the wrong doings of Jagan Mohan Reddy in the last five years are haunting him. He would face serious problems in the next five years, as the present government would investigate every decision of the previous government, he said. The minister further said that the government is exploring the possibilities of launching legal action against the previous government and its ministers.

He dared the YSR Congress leaders to explain to the people the development that they have given in the state in the last five years. He said he is ready for a debate with the YSR Congress leaders on the development in the last five years and the development between 2014 and 2019. He wanted to know if any YSR Congress leader is interested in the open debate.

Stating that the present government is not going vindictively, the minister said that no one would be left unpunished if they have done something wrong in the last five years. The government would explore every decision of the previous government and order an inquiry into those decisions, the minister said.

He took strong exception to Jagan Mohan Reddy meeting former YSR Congress MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy in Nellore jail. He said that people of Macherla are aware of the anti-social activities of Ramakrishna Reddy in the last five years. He recalled the murder of TDP leader Thota Chandraiah on the middle of the road in Palnadu.

The Minister said that people of Palnadu lived under fear for five years and they were heaving a sigh of relief now after the TDP-led NDA winning the elections and forming the government. He promised proper law and order in Palnadu district. He said that there is no space for violence in Palnadu or any part of the state under the TDP regime.

