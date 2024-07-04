x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Jigra Pre release event
Jigra Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Types Of Walking
Types Of Walking
Cool facts about ants
Cool facts about ants
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Suhas’ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Teaser Launched by Prabhas

Suhas’ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Teaser Launched by Prabhas

Published on July 4, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Prabhas pays his visit to Rajendra Prasad and Vinayak
image
Big Update on Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
image
Ram Charan’s Beast Look Loading
image
Akhil lines up two Simultaneous Films
image
Big Boost for Polavaram: Central Government Releases Rs. 2800 Crores

Suhas’ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Teaser Launched by Prabhas

Spread the love

Promising young actor Suhas, next is “Janaka Aithe Ganaka” under the prestigious production house Dilraju Productions. Salaar dialogue writer Sandeep Reddy Bandla making his debut as a director. This film is set to be an entertaining court drama rich with family emotions.

The latest teaser, unveiled by everyone’s favourite darling Prabhas on social media, hints at a compelling storyline. It highlights the protagonist’s struggles and aspirations. Suhas plays an area manager Hyderabad facing numerous challenges at work. Sangeerthana Vipin plays his wife role. The hero’s motto is: “I should provide the best hospital for my wife’s delivery, enroll my children in the best school, give them a good education, and provide the best life. I shouldn’t have children when I can’t provide the best.”

These lines humorously and relatably emphasize the hero’s frustrations and the difficulties of middle-class life. The middle class protagonist is preoccupied with financial concerns, aiming to provide the best for his future children. Despite this, everyone around him, including his family, encourages him to start a family. His situations will be relatableand humorous to everyone. The teaser adeptly mixes family emotions with comedy.

Sai Sriram’s cinematography and Vijay Bulganin’s music stand out in the teaser. Combining humor with heartfelt emotions, this movie aims to captivate audiences of all ages. The film releasing soon in theatres.

Next Naidu meets Modi, seeks funds in budget Previous Prabhas’ Raja Saab will be a Jackpot
else

TRENDING

image
Prabhas pays his visit to Rajendra Prasad and Vinayak
image
Big Update on Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
image
Ram Charan’s Beast Look Loading

Latest

image
Prabhas pays his visit to Rajendra Prasad and Vinayak
image
Big Update on Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
image
Ram Charan’s Beast Look Loading
image
Akhil lines up two Simultaneous Films
image
Big Boost for Polavaram: Central Government Releases Rs. 2800 Crores

Most Read

image
Big Boost for Polavaram: Central Government Releases Rs. 2800 Crores
image
Hyderabad Apartments Face Costly Power Upgrade Dilemma
image
L&T Challenges Kaleshwaram Project Completion Certificate Cancellation

Related Articles

Nayanthara In A Red Saree Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event Samantha at Jigra Pre release event Jigra Pre release event Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow Types Of Walking Cool facts about ants Tripti Dimri Splendid Images Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree Andrea’s energetic performance Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree