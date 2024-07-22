x
Home > Politics

Rahul Gandhi calls Indian examination system fraud

Published on July 22, 2024 by

As expected, the issue of NEET paper leakage rocked Loksabha on the first day of Parliament session. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi questioned Modi Govt’s inaction and complacency in this important matter concerning the lives of lakhs of students.

“It is obvious to the whole country that there is a very serious problem in our examination system. This is not just a question of NEET. It is in all the major examinations. Now the Minister has blamed everybody except himself. I don’t think he understands the fundamentals of what’s going on here,” said Rahul Gandhi pulling up Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan in Loksabha.

Also Read : Group II exam postponed

“The issue is there are millions of students in this country who are extremely concerned about what’s going on. Who are convinced that Indian examination system is a fraud. That is what is at stake. Millions of people believe, if you are rich and if you have money, you can buying Indian examination system. And this is the same feeling we the people in the Opposition have,” pointed our Rahul Gandhi making serious allegations over Indian examination system.

“And that is why, we are asking some very simple questions to Honourable Minister. Number one: As this is a systematic issue, what exactly are you doing to fix this issue at a system level. That’s the first question,” further said Rahul Gandhi questioning Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the steps taken by Government to address NEET paper leakage issue.

