Group II exam postponed

Telangana Government postponed Group II examination, following numerous requests from job aspirants. The proposed exam, earlier scheduled to be held on August 7th and 8th, will be held in December. The new dates will be announced later.

Government decided to postpone Group II exams, as its dates fell immediately after DSC examinations. Lakhs of job aspirants preparing for DSC and Group II have demanded for the postponement of examinations, saying that they do not have enough gap between both the examinations for preparation.

Students and unemployed youth have held intense protests for the postponement of both DSC and Group II exams over the past few days. To address their concerns, a Congress delegation led by MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, MLC Balmoor Venkat and students leaders interacted with students.

“We held multiple meetings with student leaders and job aspirants to hear their concerns. Their main concern is, there is no sufficient gap between DSC and Group II exams. We have conveyed the same to CM Revanth Reddy. Considering their request, Government has postponed Group II examinations,” said Venkat Balmoor.

