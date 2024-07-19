x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos
Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos
Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio
Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio
Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai
Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai
Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday
Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday
Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine
Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine
Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits
Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Group II exam postponed

Published on July 19, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Siva inspired us with his passion: Suriya at Kanguva press meet
image
Major BRS Corruption Scandal Coming Soon
image
Dulquer Salmaan surprises everyone with his commitment
image
Kanguva Movie Trailer Launch Photos
image
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project

Group II exam postponed

Spread the love

Telangana Government postponed Group II examination, following numerous requests from job aspirants. The proposed exam, earlier scheduled to be held on August 7th and 8th, will be held in December. The new dates will be announced later.

Government decided to postpone Group II exams, as its dates fell immediately after DSC examinations. Lakhs of job aspirants preparing for DSC and Group II have demanded for the postponement of examinations, saying that they do not have enough gap between both the examinations for preparation.

Students and unemployed youth have held intense protests for the postponement of both DSC and Group II exams over the past few days. To address their concerns, a Congress delegation led by MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, MLC Balmoor Venkat and students leaders interacted with students.

“We held multiple meetings with student leaders and job aspirants to hear their concerns. Their main concern is, there is no sufficient gap between DSC and Group II exams. We have conveyed the same to CM Revanth Reddy. Considering their request, Government has postponed Group II examinations,” said Venkat Balmoor.

Dnr

Next Shocking: Fake Cancer Drugs Scam Exposed in Delhi Previous AP Assembly speaker holds review on session
else

TRENDING

image
Siva inspired us with his passion: Suriya at Kanguva press meet
image
Dulquer Salmaan surprises everyone with his commitment
image
Record non-theatrical business for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Siva inspired us with his passion: Suriya at Kanguva press meet
image
Major BRS Corruption Scandal Coming Soon
image
Dulquer Salmaan surprises everyone with his commitment
image
Kanguva Movie Trailer Launch Photos
image
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project

Most Read

image
Major BRS Corruption Scandal Coming Soon
image
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project
image
KTR’s filmy-style warning to Police

Related Articles

Ghee Benefits For Skin Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look Shilpa Shetty Green Look Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Fierce soul Sree Mukhi In All Greens’ TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’ Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits Kiara Advani Spicy Look