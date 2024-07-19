AP Assembly speaker holds review on session

Spread the love

As the Andhra Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to hold the next session of Assembly from July 22, Assembly speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapathrudu held a review meeting with the police and officials on Friday. He convened the meeting with the officials and the police at his chambers in the Velagapudi Assembly Hall.

He wanted the police to ensure that all CC Cameras are working in the Assembly premises. He also told them to ensure peaceful security arrangements in the Assembly premises. As over 80 new MLAs and new MLCs are set to attend the session, the speaker asked the police to identify them.

The speaker told the police officials that the session is likely to be held for five days from July 22. He wanted them to ensure that there are no disturbances during the session. He wanted them to block all the roads leading to the Assembly. He also directed them to prevent any protesters coming to the Assembly with Challo Assembly calls.

He also told them that some people have held placards in the gallery of the Assembly in the past. He directed the police to check everyone thoroughly and send them inside. He wanted them not to allow any protesters to get access to the Assembly complex.

Legislative Council chairman Koyye Moshen Raju told the officials that several police personnel are drafted from the district to provide security at the Assembly complex. He wanted the officials to ensure that these personnel have access to drinking water and food on time. He also told the police to ensure that the gates are opened to MLAs and other designated persons.

The speaker wanted the officials to keep the media point open on all five days. He also wanted the police and other officials to ensure that all arrangements are made at the media point. He wanted them to give live telecast of the Assembly and Legislative Council proceedings in the media point.