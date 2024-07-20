x
Shocking: Fake Cancer Drugs Scam Exposed in Delhi

Published on July 20, 2024 by

Shocking: Fake Cancer Drugs Scam Exposed in Delhi

A disturbing scam has come to light in Delhi, where police have identified eight patients who unknowingly received fake cancer drugs in the national capital. The investigation began three months ago when a drug racket was uncovered, leading to several alarming discoveries.

Charge sheets allege that pharmacists and hospital staff obtained empty vials of essential medications, including chemotherapy drugs. These vials were then filled with counterfeit substances and sold online or through pharmacies. Police have seized approximately Rs 4 crore worth of drugs, including 140 vials of fake medications. According to the Indian Express, the accused are from prominent hospitals in Delhi and Gurgaon.

The victims were cancer patients who purchased chemotherapy medicines. Records show that an Uzbekistan national bought six injections for Rs 5.92 lakh, while a Jammu and Kashmir resident purchased two injections worth Rs 1.0 lakh. A woman from Chandigarh spent Rs 13.50 lakh on ten injections for her grandmother, and a man from West Bengal bought 24 injections worth Rs 24 lakh for his father.

This scam has sent shockwaves across the country, as even life-saving cancer medications have fallen prey to unscrupulous scammers.

