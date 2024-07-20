x
Politics

After Siva, Now it’s Veerendra

Published on July 20, 2024

Diwali treat for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
Prabhas joins the shoot of Fauji
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media
YSR Family Feud Intensifies

After Siva, Now it’s Veerendra

Andhra Pradesh Information Technology, Communication & Industries Minister Nara Lokesh has emerged as a beacon of hope for Telugu people stranded in Middle Eastern countries. Recently, Lokesh helped Siva return to India from Kuwait after his plea for help went viral on social media.

Now, another Telugu man named Veerendra has sought assistance. Veerendra arrived in Kuwait on the 10th of this month and was quickly transferred to a camel farm in Saudi Arabia on the 11th. Like Siva, Veerendra is struggling with the harsh summer conditions in Saudi Arabia.

After Veerendra’s video appeal reached Lokesh, the minister took to Twitter to reassure him, promising to bring him back safely.
These cases of Siva and Veerendra highlight a larger issue faced by many workers in Middle Eastern countries. While they were fortunate enough to bring their plight to Lokesh’s attention, countless others may not even have the means to contact their families.

This unfortunate situation can only be improved through better governance and the creation of quality job opportunities at home. Instead of relying on temporary relief measures, There’s a growing call for the newly formed government to focus on sustainable employment solutions rather than on freebies which would prevent such desperate situations in the first place.

-Sanyogita

Diwali treat for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
Prabhas joins the shoot of Fauji
Bigger Challenges for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Diwali treat for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
Prabhas joins the shoot of Fauji
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media
YSR Family Feud Intensifies

Court reprimands Konda Surekha
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media
YSR Family Feud Intensifies

