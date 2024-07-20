Reports :BSNL and Elon Musk’s Starlink Partnership ?

x
India’s telecom landscape may be on the brink of a major shift in near future . As Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea grapple with customer dissatisfaction following a 25% hike in recharge prices, a new player is set to enter the field: BSNL, in partnership with Elon Musk’s Starlink technology.

Reports suggests that DoT (Department of Telecommunications) has reportedly planning to grant Starlink the crucial Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license to Starlink,which will bring satellite-based internet to India. This technology could potentially offer cheaper recharge plans and better coverage, posing a significant challenge to the current telecom giants.

The partnership aims to leverage satellite technology to build robust networks without the need for extensive physical infrastructure. This could translate to more affordable data plans and recharges for consumers, who have been struggling with the recent price hikes from other providers.

Reports suggest that Starlink, backed by the Tata Group, could offer speeds up to 300 Mbps. This would enable seamless internet access for various activities, from video calls to browsing and downloads, without the limitations of traditional tower-based networks.

If BSNL and Starlink can efficiently expand their network using this satellite technology, it could disrupt the dominance of Jio and Airtel. Many users, frustrated by the recent price increases, might consider switching providers.

The entry of Starlink technology in India challenges the existing telecom monopolies. By offering potentially cheaper and more widely available services, this new partnership could gain significant market share, forcing established players to rethink their strategies.

Meanwhile approximately 250,000 customers have transferred their services to BSNL from other operators since July 3-4 thru mobile number portability (MNP) service . The growth in BSNL’s customer base isn’t limited to transfers from other networks. The company has also reported adding around 2.5 million new connections to its network during this period.

-Sanyogita

