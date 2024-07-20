Chandrababu Naidu’s Vision at ‘Viksit Andhra Pradesh’

Spread the love

A true leader focuses on development rather than offering freebies. It’s refreshing to have a leader who prioritizes the state’s future economic growth instead of promoting complacency. After five years of stagnant governance, Andhra Pradesh is fortunate to have the visionary Chandrababu Naidu back as chief minister, quickly resuming his duties.

On July 19, Chandrababu Naidu organized a ‘Developed Andhra Pradesh 2047’ visionary meeting at the secretariat, joined by NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam.

During this meeting, Naidu shared his vision for future economic growth, emphasizing his aim to improve people’s lives from the grassroots level. He identified the power sector as crucial for the country’s radical reformation, potentially boosting the per capita income growth rate to 15 percent.

Naidu pledged to play a key role in increasing the country’s income through specific plans. He stated that a poverty-free society should be our goal, achievable through innovative ideas and the latest technology.

The forward-thinking chief minister also predicted that the future lies in Artificial Intelligence (AI). He revealed plans to develop Amaravati and Visakhapatnam as AI hubs and establish an Artificial Intelligence university in the state.

-Sanyogita