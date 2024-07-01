x
Pushpa: The Rule valued at Rs 1000 Cr?

Pushpa: The Rule valued at Rs 1000 Cr?

Published on July 1, 2024

Pushpa: The Rule valued at Rs 1000 Cr?

Pushpa: The Rule is the next biggest bet of Indian cinema and the release is pushed to December this year. Sukumar and Allu Arjun are completely focused on the shoot which will conclude soon. The makers received several lucrative deals but they did not sell off the film. The makers have closed the non-theatrical deals recently. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and they have invested big on Pushpa: The Rule. The team’s final target is said to be Rs 1000 crores before the release. They will receive big theatrical advances if the film is released on a refundable basis. The film is carrying exceptional buzz for sure and the teaser, trailer should live up to the expectations.

Making a business of Rs 1000 crores is not a big deal but the film has to perform big in all the territories to recover the big investments. Pushpa: The Rule will open on a strong note and the film needs a strong word-of-mouth to touch the magical mark. Allu Arjun is also in plans to promote the film on all the platforms and he will spend more than a month on the promotions. Sukumar too will have ample time for the post-production work. Pushpa: The Rule features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil and Anasuya in the lead roles. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of Pushpa: The Rule.

