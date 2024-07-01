Exclusive: Venkatesh’s next is a Multistarrer

Spread the love

Victory Venkatesh is all set to work with successful director Anil Ravipudi and the film will have its formal launch on July 3rd in Hyderabad. Anil and his team will have to complete the shoot in quick succession as the film is announced for Sankranthi 2025 release. Venkatesh will be seen in the role of an ex-cop in this untitled film. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that the film is a multi-starrer and the hunt for the other lead actor is currently on. The other lead actor will have a screen presence of 30 minutes in the film.

Anil Ravipudi is holding talks with Nandamuri Balakrishna for the role currently. Anil is also on a hunt for other options if Balakrishna remains unavailable. Meenakshi Chaudhary will play the leading lady and Bheems will score the music. Dil Raju and Shirish will produce this untitled family entertainer. The regular shoot of the film will commence in the first week of July.