Kalki 2898 AD Bigger Than RRR, BB2

Kalki 2898 AD Bigger Than RRR, BB2

Published on June 30, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD Bigger Than RRR, BB2

The sci-fi extravaganza Kalki 2898 AD is the biggest Indian film ever in the history of USA, as of now. It is bigger than the biggest Indian films such as RRR, Baahubali 2, Pathaan, Jawaan, etc.

The movie has crossed $10M ( 83 Crores INR) mark at North America Box Office, through $590K+ advance bookings on Sunday. If we consider “By first-weekend” collections, this film is clocking higher than RRR, Pathaan, Jawaan, and even Baahubali 2.

Before the release, no one anticipated this phenomenal success, except Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt. The producers released the film own in this territory and hit the ball out of the park.

New Tollywood pride Nag Ashwin’s vision and hard work paid off big time. The mighty star Prabhas, Legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan etc. added advantage.

