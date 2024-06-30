Nikhil’s The India House Muhurtam fixed

Spread the love

Nikhil is currently busy with multiple Pan India Projects in his hands, and The India House is one of the much-anticipated films among them.

Global Star Ram Charan, Vikram’s V Mega Pictures, and Abhishek Agarwal’s Abhishek Agarwal Arts are jointly bankrolling this film which will introduce Ram Vamsi Krishna as the director.

Set against the backdrop of pre-independence India, ‘The India House’ promises to be a compelling narrative that delves into the socio-political dynamics of the era.

The film will be launched officially tomorrow at the Virupaksha Temple, Hampi with the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Billed to be a story that takes place in 1905 when the London revolution was brewing. The movie will also portray a beautiful love story. Cameron Bryson is the Cinematographer.