Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Karela Benefits
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Home > Movie News > Nikhil’s The India House Muhurtam fixed

Nikhil’s The India House Muhurtam fixed

Published on June 30, 2024 by ratnasri

Nikhil’s The India House Muhurtam fixed

Nikhil is currently busy with multiple Pan India Projects in his hands, and The India House is one of the much-anticipated films among them.

Global Star Ram Charan, Vikram’s V Mega Pictures, and Abhishek Agarwal’s Abhishek Agarwal Arts are jointly bankrolling this film which will introduce Ram Vamsi Krishna as the director.

Set against the backdrop of pre-independence India, ‘The India House’ promises to be a compelling narrative that delves into the socio-political dynamics of the era.

The film will be launched officially tomorrow at the Virupaksha Temple, Hampi with the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Billed to be a story that takes place in 1905 when the London revolution was brewing. The movie will also portray a beautiful love story. Cameron Bryson is the Cinematographer.

