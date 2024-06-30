Allari Naresh in yet another different film!

Spread the love

Allari Naresh made a name for himself with his comic films and ability to pull off any role when given a chance. While he depended overtly on comic films, he made amends to that with different and unique scripts, lately.

Now, he will be seen in Family Drama movie fame, Meher Tej’s direction in a Sithara Entertainments production.

The makers announced the movie with a creative poster.

In it, we see a warning being issued using sign language. Makers stated “You can never escape from his eye”. To whom and why this warning has been issued? Let’s wait for the full film to be out for such information.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing this intriguing film, as Production No. 29, also known as #AN63. More details will be revealed soon.