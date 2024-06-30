x
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Karela Benefits
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Allari Naresh in yet another different film!

Allari Naresh in yet another different film!

Published on June 30, 2024 by ratnasri

Allari Naresh in yet another different film!

Allari Naresh made a name for himself with his comic films and ability to pull off any role when given a chance. While he depended overtly on comic films, he made amends to that with different and unique scripts, lately.

Now, he will be seen in Family Drama movie fame, Meher Tej’s direction in a Sithara Entertainments production.

The makers announced the movie with a creative poster.

In it, we see a warning being issued using sign language. Makers stated “You can never escape from his eye”. To whom and why this warning has been issued? Let’s wait for the full film to be out for such information.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing this intriguing film, as Production No. 29, also known as #AN63. More details will be revealed soon.

