Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Karela Benefits
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Home > Movie News > Bachhala Malli Glimpse: Raw and Rustic

Bachhala Malli Glimpse: Raw and Rustic

Published on June 30, 2024 by ratnasri

Bachhala Malli Glimpse: Raw and Rustic

Allari Naresh is celebrating his birthday today and the glimpse from his upcoming film Bachhala Malli is out. The glimpse is raw, rustic and realistic. Allari Naresh nails it in style and the presentation is powerful. Subbu who earlier directed Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better is directing this rustic entertainer. Allari Naresh essays the role of a tractor driver and a major portion of the shoot took place in Maredumilli. Amritha is the leading lady and Rao Ramesh, Sai Kumar and Rohini play other important roles.

The makers announced that Bachhala Malli will hit the screens in September and the entire theatrical, non-theatrical deals are closed recently. Hasya Movies are the producers of Bachhala Malli. Vishal Chandrasekhar is scoring the music and background score for Bachhala Malli.

Next Allari Naresh in yet another different film! Previous Digital Release slots full for 2024
