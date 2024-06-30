Bachhala Malli Glimpse: Raw and Rustic

Spread the love

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vpJ7cefjFVo

Allari Naresh is celebrating his birthday today and the glimpse from his upcoming film Bachhala Malli is out. The glimpse is raw, rustic and realistic. Allari Naresh nails it in style and the presentation is powerful. Subbu who earlier directed Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better is directing this rustic entertainer. Allari Naresh essays the role of a tractor driver and a major portion of the shoot took place in Maredumilli. Amritha is the leading lady and Rao Ramesh, Sai Kumar and Rohini play other important roles.

The makers announced that Bachhala Malli will hit the screens in September and the entire theatrical, non-theatrical deals are closed recently. Hasya Movies are the producers of Bachhala Malli. Vishal Chandrasekhar is scoring the music and background score for Bachhala Malli.