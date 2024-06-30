Digital Release slots full for 2024

Spread the love

Top digital platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hotstar are quite selective. The budgets for the year 2024 are completed for most of them and they are not ready to acquire new films unless they are the craziest. Pawan Kalyan’s OG is pushed to next year as there is no slot available from the digital players for the year. Several Telugu films are currently in the final stages of shoot and the makers of these films are struggling to close the digital deals. They have to close the deals to recover a portion of the investment as relying completely on theatrical business is risky.

They are negotiating with the digital players but the digital giants are reluctant saying that their streaming chart for the year is full and they have no budgets for the year. The makers will have to wait for 2025 or they have to head for risk without closing the digital deals. If the film ends up as a hit, the makers can demand a big amount post release. Else, they will be offered less quotes for the non-theatrical deals. The producers are left in a tricky situation for now.