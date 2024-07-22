Will Naga Chaitanya and Nithiin find new Dates?

Spread the love

Top producer Dil Raju announced that Ram Charan’s Game Changer will hit the screens during the Christmas season this year. Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel and Nithiin’s Robinhood are in the Christmas race and they are making the release plans accordingly. Now with the arrival of a film like Game Changer, both these films will have to move out of the race and find the next comfortable release date for their films. The non-theatrical deals of Robinhood are unsold for now and the film will have to move for 2025 release. Also, the film is produced by the makers of Pushpa 2 and they will not have two releases in the same month.

Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel will complete the shooting portions and they have to find a suitable release date. Thandel may release in February and the makers will lock the ideal release date as the film will have a pan-Indian release. If any of the biggies will not hit the screens as per the date announced, all these films may have a release in December. Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa is targeting a December release for now. NBK 109 too was aimed for December release and the makers will have to finalize the new release date.