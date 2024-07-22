x
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Dil Raju announces new Release Date of Game Changer

Published on July 22, 2024 by ratnasri

Dil Raju announces new Release Date of Game Changer

Game Changer has been a hectic film for top producer Dil Raju because of the delay and the huge financials involved. He was one of the guests for the pre-release event of Raayan that features Dhanush in the lead role. During his speech, Dil Raju was questioned about the release date of Game Changer and he said that the film will release during the Christmas holiday season this year. Mega fans are delighted with the update on Game Changer. Ram Charan completed filming for his portions of the shoot.

Also Read:Will Indian 2 result impact Game Changer?

Shankar is done with his work of Indian 2 and he is back to Hyderabad to complete the pending shoot of Game Changer. The new schedule of the film will start from July 28th and all the pending portions will be completed before August. Shankar will completely focus on the post-production work of Game Changer after the shoot. Kiara Advani is the heroine and Srikanth, Anjali, Sunil played other prominent roles. Thaman scored the music and background score for Game Changer.

