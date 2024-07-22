x
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Dhanush directing an Interesting Project

Published on July 22, 2024 by ratnasri

Tamil actor Dhanush’s landmark film Raayan is slated for release this Friday. The grand pre-release event of the film took place in Hyderabad last night and veteran actor Prakash Raj had all praise for the talented actor. Dhanush himself directed Raayan and the film is carrying good expectations. Dhanush is directing an interesting project and the shooting formalities will kick-start very soon. Prakash Raj and Nithya Menen will play the lead roles in this emotional entertainer and more details are expected to be announced soon.

Also Read: Dhanush proves his Dedication again

Dhanush is also working in Kubera directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film is an action thriller and Nagarjuna will be seen in the other lead role. Apart from this, he has a bunch of Tamil films apart from a straight Hindi film directed by Anand L Rai. During the pre-release event, Dhanush was asked about his favourite Telugu actor and Dhanush said that it was Pawan Kalyan. Raayan also features Prakash Raj, SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in other lead roles.

