Dhanush directing an Interesting Project

Tamil actor Dhanush’s landmark film Raayan is slated for release this Friday. The grand pre-release event of the film took place in Hyderabad last night and veteran actor Prakash Raj had all praise for the talented actor. Dhanush himself directed Raayan and the film is carrying good expectations. Dhanush is directing an interesting project and the shooting formalities will kick-start very soon. Prakash Raj and Nithya Menen will play the lead roles in this emotional entertainer and more details are expected to be announced soon.

Dhanush is also working in Kubera directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film is an action thriller and Nagarjuna will be seen in the other lead role. Apart from this, he has a bunch of Tamil films apart from a straight Hindi film directed by Anand L Rai. During the pre-release event, Dhanush was asked about his favourite Telugu actor and Dhanush said that it was Pawan Kalyan. Raayan also features Prakash Raj, SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in other lead roles.