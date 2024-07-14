Will Indian 2 result impact Game Changer?

Spread the love

Top director Shankar has been falling short of expectations from the past few years. His long delayed film Indian 2 is finally out and the director is receiving severe criticism for his work. He also completed the shoot of Indian 3 that is scheduled for release next year. The result of Indian 2 will impact the business of Indian 3. But the biggest debate happening is all about Game Changer. The film features Ram Charan and it is produced by Dil Raju. The film too is delayed by years and Dil Raju has invested big money on the film. Will the result of Indian 2 impact Game Changer?

Ram Charan is a Superstar for sure and Game Changer happens to be the next film after RRR. Mega fans have been on a long wait for the film and they have trolled the production house brutally for not posting any updates about the film from months. Shankar took the complete hold of Game Changer and Dil Raju made this clear during press interactions. The teaser, trailer and the songs will play a crucial role in generating the buzz of Game Changer. To an extent, Shankar’s flop streak will have an impact on the business but if the promotional content is impressive, Ram Charan alone can pull off financials through his box-office potential.

But the biggest task ahead for Shankar is to recheck the content and he should make sure that the film will be racy, crisp without any boring episodes. Shankar listens to no one when it comes to the length of his films. Films like I, 2.0 and Indian 2 are lengthy and they are trimmed after the release. Such blunders should not be repeated by Shankar. He should check the shot content and reshoot the content if it is not impressive.

The director should also involve expert producers like Dil Raju and chalk out a perfect plan for release. The biggest relief is that Karthik Subbaraj penned the story of the film. After the demise of writer Sujatha, all the scripts penned by Shankar are pale and outdated. Mega fans are more worried about Game Changer after the release of Indian 2. It would be a challenging task for Shankar but if the content is strong, no one can stop Game Changer. Hope the film will mark the comeback of the talented director.