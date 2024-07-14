x
Home > Movie News

RDT’s Mancho Ferrer meets AP Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh:

Published on July 14, 2024 by ratnasri

Rural Development Trust’s Director of Programs Mancho Ferrer met AP Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh in Undavalli on Sunday. Ferrer pledged to work along with AP government to improve skills of youth, create jobs and empower rural communities, during his meeting with the go-to Minister in AP cabinet.

Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh accorded a warm welcome to Macho Ferrer, who is leading the Rural Development Trust in an exemplary way by implementing various development and welfare activities across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states.

“Rural Development Trust, will work along with AP Government especially in areas like skill development, women empowerment, development of villages, job creation and others. We will prepare a joint plan in coordination with government to come up with impactful programs. Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has shown lot of enthusiasm and said that he will provide all support for RDT to take up development initiatives,” said Mancho Ferrer after meeting Nara Lokesh.

Anantapur-based Rural Development Trust was set up by Vincente Ferrer in 1969. RDT has served more than 3,000 villages in both Telugu states and impacted lakhs of lives through various initiatives.

Minister Nara Lokesh lauded the RDT for serving the people in rural areas by offering educational and health facilities and livelihood opportunities. He appreciated RDT for its efforts in Telugu villages over the past five decades, during his meeting with Mancho Ferrer. The Minister also felicitated Ferrer with a cherished Mangalagiri shawl.

