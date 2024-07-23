Buzz: Dil Raju in talks for NBK111?

Spread the love

Top producer Dil Raju worked with all the top and young actors except Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna. He has been holding talks with Balakrishna for a film since two years but it did not materialize. Dil Raju has been listening to scripts and he loved a script in the recent times. On behalf of NBK, his daughter Tejaswini is listening to scripts. Dil Raju referred the script to Tejaswini and the response has been quite positive. Now, Balayya has to go through the narration and take the final call.

If all goes well, Dil Raju will produce NBK111 and the film will hit the floors next year. The director of this project is yet to be finalized. NBK109 is currently under shoot and is directed by Bobby. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the film will hit the screens in December or January. Balakrishna will also work with Boyapati Srinu this year and the film is the sequel for Akhanda. The film is tentatively called NBK110. 14 Reels Plus will bankroll this prestigious project.