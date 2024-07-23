x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Anjali in the streets of New York
Anjali in the streets of New York
Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes
Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Dil Raju in talks for NBK111?

Published on July 23, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
KA made with lot of hard work to give best theatrical experience: Kiran Abbavaram
image
ACB Raids APMDC Office in Vijayawada
image
Megastar Felicitated with ANR Award
image
Record Budget for Vijay Deverakonda’s Next
image
Three interesting titles for Venky and Anil Ravipudi Film

Buzz: Dil Raju in talks for NBK111?

balakrishna and dil raju movie on cards
Spread the love

Top producer Dil Raju worked with all the top and young actors except Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna. He has been holding talks with Balakrishna for a film since two years but it did not materialize. Dil Raju has been listening to scripts and he loved a script in the recent times. On behalf of NBK, his daughter Tejaswini is listening to scripts. Dil Raju referred the script to Tejaswini and the response has been quite positive. Now, Balayya has to go through the narration and take the final call.

Also Read : NBK109, Balakrishna special birthday glimpse is massy and staggering

If all goes well, Dil Raju will produce NBK111 and the film will hit the floors next year. The director of this project is yet to be finalized. NBK109 is currently under shoot and is directed by Bobby. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the film will hit the screens in December or January. Balakrishna will also work with Boyapati Srinu this year and the film is the sequel for Akhanda. The film is tentatively called NBK110. 14 Reels Plus will bankroll this prestigious project.

Next Prabhas to have a packed 2024 Previous Tough Competition for Double iSmart in Bollywood
else

TRENDING

image
KA made with lot of hard work to give best theatrical experience: Kiran Abbavaram
image
Megastar Felicitated with ANR Award
image
Record Budget for Vijay Deverakonda’s Next

Latest

image
KA made with lot of hard work to give best theatrical experience: Kiran Abbavaram
image
ACB Raids APMDC Office in Vijayawada
image
Megastar Felicitated with ANR Award
image
Record Budget for Vijay Deverakonda’s Next
image
Three interesting titles for Venky and Anil Ravipudi Film

Most Read

image
ACB Raids APMDC Office in Vijayawada
image
KTR’s Brother-in-Law Raj Pakala Gets Police Notice
image
Balineni pained over YSR family feud

Related Articles

Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice Kriti Sanon in purple outfit How To Get Rid Of Stress Ashu Reddy in work mode Soha Ali Khan Glares In White Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection Anjali in the streets of New York Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event Sree Leela in Party Vibe Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip