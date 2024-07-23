Prabhas to have a packed 2024

Spread the love

Prabhas is in relaxing mode after the release of Kalki 2898 AD. The actor celebrated the success of the film in Europe and he returned back to Hyderabad recently. He will take a break till the end of this month and he will join the sets of Raja Saab directed by Maruthi in August. He allocated bulk dates where the major episodes involving Prabhas and an action sequence will be canned. Prabhas also gave his nod for Hanu Raghavapudi for a periodic action drama and the shoot commences in August. The film titled Fauji will be launched on August 22nd and the shoot commences on that day.

Also Read : Prabhas hikes his Fee again

The film is also an expensive attempt and Prabhas has to allocate bulk dates for the film. Massive sets are constructed for the shoot of this project. As Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit is delayed, Prabhas will complete the shoots of Maruthi’s Raja Saab and Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji. Prabhas will have a packed 2024 as he has to complete Raja Saab and a major part of Fauji. Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit is scheduled to start early next year. Prabhas will have two releases next year. Raja Saab will be his next release after Kalki 2898 AD.