Prabhas hikes his Fee again

Prabhas is the new pan-Indian star of the country and his films are doing big business irrespective of the results. His recent offering Kalki 2898 AD is expected to cross Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide in theatres. The actor charged Rs 80 crores for Kalki 2898 AD considering the lavish budget and the span. He has been charging Rs 150 crores for Raja Saab and Spirit. After the super success of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas hiked his fee and he is demanding Rs 200 crores for all his new projects. He will be getting Rs 200 crores for Hanu Raghavapudi’s film. He also has a film with T Series and one with Dil Raju in the coming years.

Vijay is the highest paid South Indian actor and he is pocketing Rs 180 crores for GOAT. Vijay was getting Rs 120-140 crores but he hiked his fee as he would not be doing movies and he will shift his focus towards politics. Now, Prabhas emerged as the highest paid South Indian actor. The non-theatrical rights of his films are fetching Rs 350 crores plus. Hence, the producers of his films are ready to pay the quoted hefty remuneration for the actor. He has his diary full till the end of 2026 and he will also have to allocate dates for Kalki 2898 AD sequel.